Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,443 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

More Air Products and Chemicals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Air Products and Chemicals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted fiscal third-quarter EPS was $3.47 , above the roughly $3.34-$3.36 analyst consensus and ahead of the company’s guidance range. Adjusted operating income reached $810 million, supported by higher on-site volumes, pricing and favorable currency effects. APD Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

Adjusted fiscal third-quarter EPS was , above the roughly $3.34-$3.36 analyst consensus and ahead of the company’s guidance range. Adjusted operating income reached $810 million, supported by higher on-site volumes, pricing and favorable currency effects. Positive Sentiment: Air Products raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $13.39-$13.49 , above the prior consensus estimate of $13.22, and issued fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.65 versus a $3.52 consensus. The raised forecast was a key catalyst for the stock. Air Products FY2026 EPS Outlook

Air Products raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to , above the prior consensus estimate of $13.22, and issued fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.65 versus a $3.52 consensus. The raised forecast was a key catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company’s decision to discontinue the Louisiana Clean Energy Complex, an Arizona zero-carbon liquid hydrogen facility and other smaller projects reduces expected fiscal 2026 capital expenditures to approximately $3.5 billion . Investors may view the portfolio reset as improving capital discipline and reducing exposure to costly, lower-return projects. Air Products Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

The company’s decision to discontinue the Louisiana Clean Energy Complex, an Arizona zero-carbon liquid hydrogen facility and other smaller projects reduces expected fiscal 2026 capital expenditures to approximately . Investors may view the portfolio reset as improving capital discipline and reducing exposure to costly, lower-return projects. Neutral Sentiment: Air Products also announced an electronics-related agreement in Taiwan to build and operate four air-separation units and related gas infrastructure, while finalizing a renewable-ammonia marketing agreement connected to the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project. These initiatives support longer-term growth but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Air Products Third Quarter Results and Projects

Air Products also announced an electronics-related agreement in Taiwan to build and operate four air-separation units and related gas infrastructure, while finalizing a renewable-ammonia marketing agreement connected to the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project. These initiatives support longer-term growth but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: GAAP results were sharply negative, with a $6.47 loss per share and a $2.1 billion operating loss, primarily from project and asset-action charges, including a reported $2.9 billion Louisiana-related charge. Revenue of $3.16 billion rose 4.6% year over year but fell short of the approximately $3.20 billion consensus. Air Products Swings to Third-Quarter Loss

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $299.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.11 and a 1 year high of $314.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.63.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.390-13.490 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $344.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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