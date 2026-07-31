Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 11,851 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,272 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Nucor were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company's stock.

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Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $257.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.91. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $131.32 and a 1 year high of $270.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $242.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.97.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Nucor's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, EVP Bradley Ford sold 2,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $519,971.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,132,242.37. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 10,560 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total value of $2,729,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,294,187.90. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 29,950 shares of company stock worth $7,122,879 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Nucor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised Nucor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nucor from $283.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. CICC Research began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 25th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $273.31.

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Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

See Also

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