Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 19,276 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) by 109.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,912 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $1,201,981.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 38,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,163,047.04. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $142.95 on Friday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.33 and a 12-month high of $146.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.67.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.26. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The Hartford Insurance Group's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Hartford Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $149.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HIG

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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