Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 5,008 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX - Free Report) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 128 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 1,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total transaction of $376,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,585.30. The trade was a 13.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $1,941,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 132,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,708,601.22. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock worth $3,947,088. Insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $234.84 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $166.76 and a 1 year high of $240.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $206.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.35.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.18%.The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.050-11.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics's payout ratio is 36.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $235.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

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