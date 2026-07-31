Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,323 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,314 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $88.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is presently 93.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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