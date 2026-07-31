Go Pro
→ SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years (From TradeSmith) (Ad)tc pixel

Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Archer Daniels Midland logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its Archer Daniels Midland stake by 81% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 54,323 shares valued at approximately $3.95 million. Institutional investors collectively own 78.28% of ADM.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with one Buy, five Hold and two Sell ratings. ADM has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $75.67.
  • ADM reported quarterly EPS of $0.71, exceeding estimates of $0.66, while revenue reached $20.49 billion. The company maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share, equivalent to a 2.6% annual yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,323 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,314 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $88.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is presently 93.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Archer Daniels Midland Right Now?

Before you consider Archer Daniels Midland, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Archer Daniels Midland wasn't on the list.

While Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines