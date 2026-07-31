Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 17,064 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,175 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 17,064 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Prologis were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PLD opened at $146.09 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.41 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 45.79%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Prologis from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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