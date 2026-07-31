Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 7,534 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 7,534 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,200,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $705,497,000 after purchasing an additional 376,505 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 966,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $309,832,000 after purchasing an additional 86,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 143.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $360.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $384.47.

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Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $344.33 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $289.86 and a one year high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $323.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.18. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 67.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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