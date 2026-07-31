Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 128.0% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company's stock.

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DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $239.19 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $216.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DaVita

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $3,210,402.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 109,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,029.60. This trade represents a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,440,571.40. This trade represents a 27.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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