Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,264 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Jabil by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 614,279 shares of the technology company's stock worth $163,163,000 after buying an additional 128,782 shares during the period. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4,799.9% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 164,635 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,732,000 after purchasing an additional 161,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,849,920. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $308.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.90 and a 200-day moving average of $305.02. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.60 and a 52 week high of $428.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. Jabil's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Zacks Research raised Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBL

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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