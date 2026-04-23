Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Holdings Lifted by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,138 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 104,598 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC's holdings in Kenvue were worth $13,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $6,528,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 210.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 37,170 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 21.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 48,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 219.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 66,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,873,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,217,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Get Kenvue alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kenvue from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Kenvue's payout ratio is currently 107.79%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kenvue, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kenvue wasn't on the list.

While Kenvue currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here