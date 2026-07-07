Kenvue Inc. $KVUE is Credit Industriel ET Commercial's 9th Largest Position

Credit Industriel ET Commercial boosted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 343.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,251 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 420,751 shares during the period. Kenvue accounts for 0.7% of Credit Industriel ET Commercial's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Credit Industriel ET Commercial's holdings in Kenvue were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 410,874 shares of the company's stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 84,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 3,889.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,075,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,635 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 66.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 313,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 125,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at $2,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Kenvue's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's payout ratio is currently 97.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVUE

Insider Activity at Kenvue

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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