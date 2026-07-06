Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Acquires New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,735 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.81.

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Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $632,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,939,531.02. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 160,373 shares of company stock valued at $24,938,664 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $245.29 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The stock has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.93 and a 200 day moving average of $139.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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