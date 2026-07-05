Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,630 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,576 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.5% of Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,560 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $14,566,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 268.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $67,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $825.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $949.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE CAT opened at $965.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $444.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.09 and a 1-year high of $1,073.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $918.32 and a 200-day moving average of $769.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.Caterpillar's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,218 from $1,043 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock’s earnings and growth outlook. Article Link

Truist raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,218 from $1,043 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock’s earnings and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Caterpillar as a momentum, long-term, and “trending” stock, suggesting investor interest remains strong and could help keep shares elevated. Article Link

Several reports highlighted Caterpillar as a momentum, long-term, and “trending” stock, suggesting investor interest remains strong and could help keep shares elevated. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators pointed to Caterpillar’s role in powering data centers and other AI-related infrastructure, a theme that has helped explain the stock’s strong run. Article Link

Analysts and commentators pointed to Caterpillar’s role in powering data centers and other AI-related infrastructure, a theme that has helped explain the stock’s strong run. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar also received fresh praise for strong backlog, earnings growth, and long-term expansion plans, which supports the case for continued upside. Article Link

Caterpillar also received fresh praise for strong backlog, earnings growth, and long-term expansion plans, which supports the case for continued upside. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar announced a $5 million investment in Texas workforce training and manufacturing education, a positive long-term initiative but not likely a major near-term stock driver. Article Link

Caterpillar announced a $5 million investment in Texas workforce training and manufacturing education, a positive long-term initiative but not likely a major near-term stock driver. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street analyst coverage remains broadly optimistic, with multiple articles noting favorable average brokerage recommendations, though these do not always translate into reliable signals. Article Link

Wall Street analyst coverage remains broadly optimistic, with multiple articles noting favorable average brokerage recommendations, though these do not always translate into reliable signals. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry disclosed a first-ever short position in Caterpillar, arguing the stock’s AI-linked rally may have stretched valuation too far; that news is likely the main source of pressure on shares today. Article Link

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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