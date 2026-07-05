Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,624 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 11,099 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 38,318 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Expedia Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Expedia Group from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $284.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $268.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.11 and a 200-day moving average of $246.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.27 and a 1-year high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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