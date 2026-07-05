Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Invests $1.77 Million in AECOM $ACM

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,924 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in AECOM by 28,246.5% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $602,183,000 after buying an additional 5,316,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AECOM by 105.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,216,372 shares of the construction company's stock worth $550,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $205,499,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $67,553,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,979,960 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $649,735,000 after acquiring an additional 618,205 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at AECOM

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor acquired 1,420 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,329.36. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd acquired 4,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at $10,099,541.14. This represents a 3.06% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $699,391. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM

AECOM Stock Down 0.2%

ACM opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. AECOM has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $135.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. AECOM's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. AECOM's payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

See Also

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