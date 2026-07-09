Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,566 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,322 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,246,180 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $356,018,000 after buying an additional 240,754 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $345.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE JPM opened at $330.37 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $279.10 and a one year high of $343.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $885.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $314.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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