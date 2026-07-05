Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Sells 23,632 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA trimmed its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 23,632 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 2.1% of Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Lam Research were worth $30,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $345.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $351.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80. The stock's fifty day moving average is $326.35 and its 200 day moving average is $257.36. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $438.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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