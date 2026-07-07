Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Sells 9,115 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,818 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 9,115 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Walmart were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,416,580 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $300,333,000 after acquiring an additional 68,632 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 253.3% in the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 384,034 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $47,728,000 after acquiring an additional 275,337 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 275,341 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $30,676,000 after purchasing an additional 81,635 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $104,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the period. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $40,855,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $413,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 630,009 shares in the company, valued at $69,074,186.76. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,858,514. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Trending Headlines about Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart is getting attention for its growing e-commerce and membership momentum at Sam’s Club, with faster fulfillment and stronger digital sales supporting the case that the company can keep expanding despite cost pressure.

Walmart is getting attention for its growing e-commerce and membership momentum at Sam’s Club, with faster fulfillment and stronger digital sales supporting the case that the company can keep expanding despite cost pressure. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and industry commentary continue to point to Walmart’s scale, higher-margin businesses, and advertising growth as offsetting factors that could help sustain earnings resilience. Article Title

Analysts and industry commentary continue to point to Walmart’s scale, higher-margin businesses, and advertising growth as offsetting factors that could help sustain earnings resilience. Neutral Sentiment: Several items focus on Walmart as a defensive retail name amid questions about U.S. consumer strength, suggesting investors are still viewing WMT as a potential relative winner if spending slows.

Several items focus on Walmart as a defensive retail name amid questions about U.S. consumer strength, suggesting investors are still viewing WMT as a potential relative winner if spending slows. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also notes that Walmart’s valuation remains elevated, which may limit upside in the short term even if fundamentals stay solid.

Market commentary also notes that Walmart’s valuation remains elevated, which may limit upside in the short term even if fundamentals stay solid. Negative Sentiment: The biggest headline driver is Walmart’s decision to cut prices on hundreds of summer barbecue essentials, including beef, soda, and snacks, after President Trump said the move came at his administration’s request. That may pressure margins near term and has drawn attention to pricing pressure at the company.

The biggest headline driver is Walmart’s decision to cut prices on hundreds of summer barbecue essentials, including beef, soda, and snacks, after President Trump said the move came at his administration’s request. That may pressure margins near term and has drawn attention to pricing pressure at the company. Negative Sentiment: Investors may also be reacting to the broader message that Walmart is leaning harder into discounting, which could reinforce concerns that competitive pricing could weigh on profitability even if it supports traffic. Article Title

Walmart Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,126,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,004,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.15 and a 200 day moving average of $122.11. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.23 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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