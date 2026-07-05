Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Takes $1.71 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,358 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $37,844,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 35.2% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $820.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $1,145.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $853.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.33. The company has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. Seagate Technology's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is 28.08%.

More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $794,811.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,724,943.40. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $1,200,579.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,736.72. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $880.52.

Read Our Latest Report on STX

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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