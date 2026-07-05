Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Trims Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA decreased its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,898 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,028 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for about 2.4% of Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in CocaCola were worth $35,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,865,807,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 867.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,432,190 shares of the company's stock worth $1,008,954,000 after buying an additional 12,939,959 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CocaCola by 1,206.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,641,007 shares of the company's stock worth $743,913,000 after buying an additional 9,826,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,182,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,809,146,000 after buying an additional 9,078,447 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,573,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $879,015,000 after buying an additional 6,246,627 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 181,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,412,772.64. This represents a 35.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $88.00 target price on CocaCola in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Trading Down 0.2%

KO opened at $83.93 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $361.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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