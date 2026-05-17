Kercheville Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,901 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 6.4% of Kercheville Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $264.14 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $234.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.67. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital cut their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $313.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here