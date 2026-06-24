Kercheville Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Kercheville Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,855 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,360 shares during the period. Bloom Energy comprises 1.4% of Kercheville Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company's stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Bloom Energy Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $320.40 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $349.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,406.72 and a beta of 3.73. The business's 50 day moving average is $269.21 and its 200 day moving average is $181.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $1,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $24,529,193.48. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This trade represents a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,274 shares of company stock valued at $58,696,472. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $285.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $224.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here