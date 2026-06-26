Kercheville Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.9% of Kercheville Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after buying an additional 1,080,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after buying an additional 375,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $375.12 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $405.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.15, a P/E/G ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $403.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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