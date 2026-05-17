Kerusso Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,376 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Kerusso Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,599 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.3% of Kerusso Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kerusso Capital Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article

Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article

Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article

Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.4%

NVIDIA stock opened at $225.32 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $129.16 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. The stock's fifty day moving average is $192.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $276.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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