Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 15,383 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,905 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after buying an additional 37,719,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $725,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walt Disney by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,876,878 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,578,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,429,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,198 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walt Disney News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Disney to a Buy, citing improving earnings expectations and a more favorable near-term outlook for the stock. Disney (DIS) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Positive Sentiment: Investors are reacting positively to reports that Disney+ may add a free, ad-supported tier, which could expand audience reach and improve Disney’s streaming monetization strategy over time. Disney is exploring adding a free tier for Disney+ as YouTube draws TV viewers
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary highlighted strong free cash flow, improving direct-to-consumer profitability, and solid performance in sports and theme parks, while also pointing to possible upside from AI-driven efficiencies and rumored acquisition interest in Lionsgate. Disney: Lionsgate Rumors Add To An Already Compelling Bull Case
- Positive Sentiment: Another bullish valuation note argued Disney stock looks inexpensive on earnings and cash flow, with buybacks and earnings growth seen as supporting longer-term upside. Disney (DIS) Stock Looks Cheap On Earnings And Cash Flow
- Neutral Sentiment: Disney’s former Disney+ president Alisa Bowen is moving to CEO of Disney-controlled Fubo, a leadership change that may matter strategically but is not directly tied to Disney’s core operations. Alisa Bowen Exits as Disney+ President to Become CEO of Disney-Controlled Fubo TV Streamer
- Negative Sentiment: Several stories criticized Disney’s live-action remake strategy, especially around Moana, adding to concerns that the company’s film pipeline may be losing creative momentum. Moana's Record Rotten Tomatoes Score Should Give Disney Pause
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.33.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Walt Disney
Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5%
DIS traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $95.64. 10,669,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,984,889. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $123.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Walt Disney Profile
(Free Report
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The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
Further Reading
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