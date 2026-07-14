Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 87,887 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,451 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 87,887 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,999 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,683 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,041 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ford Motor Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ford Motor's payout ratio is -38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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