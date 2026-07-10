Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,511 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 154,651 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $87,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,364,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731,126 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,231.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,549,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $508,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock worth $782,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Evercore set a $162.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.47.

View Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE PG opened at $146.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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