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Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
JD.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Kestra Advisory Services cut its JD.com stake by 89% in the first quarter, selling 80,665 shares and retaining 9,924 shares valued at approximately $293,000.
  • Other institutional investors increased their positions, with institutional ownership totaling 15.98% of JD.com’s outstanding shares.
  • JD.com shares opened at $32.31, while analysts maintained a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $36.42.
  • Five stocks we like better than JD.com.

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Free Report) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,924 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 80,665 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in JD.com were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 699,518 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $20,076,000 after buying an additional 267,159 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in shares of JD.com by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 160,000 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,545,460 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $44,346,000 after acquiring an additional 70,062 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,093 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 65,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,441,095 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $127,459,000 after purchasing an additional 463,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company's stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company's 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter. JD.com had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Arete Research set a $37.00 price objective on JD.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on JD.com from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on JD.com from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised JD.com from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JD.com

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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