Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,593 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 21,363 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $1,316,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,141,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $4,127,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $14,907,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,996,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 10,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,150,117.90. This represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Fiserv from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fiserv from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Trading Up 2.7%

FISV stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $168.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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