Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $37.91 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,447 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 70,180 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Altria Group were worth $37,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Altria Group Trading Up 0.3%

MO traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,334,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,513,980. The firm has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $74.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's payout ratio is currently 88.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $418,327.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.78.

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Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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