Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $58.84 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,903 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $58,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Home Depot Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $338.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company's 50 day moving average price is $324.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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