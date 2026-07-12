Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 92,603 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,782 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 92,603 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of American Healthcare REIT worth $16,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 19,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,970 shares of the company's stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company's stock.

Get AHR alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AHR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Healthcare REIT from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Report on American Healthcare REIT

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $1,267,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 152,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,741,890. This trade represents a 14.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $121,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,497.10. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,590 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE AHR traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $53.57. 1,755,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,386. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. American Healthcare REIT's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. American Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is 172.41%.

About American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Healthcare REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Healthcare REIT wasn't on the list.

While American Healthcare REIT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here