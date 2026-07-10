Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,449 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 50,896 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $57,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.47.

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International Business Machines Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $294.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $212.34 and a 12-month high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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