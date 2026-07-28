Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. $ETD

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD - Free Report) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,570 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,270 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,494 shares of the company's stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 371,979 shares of the company's stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,383 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,299 shares of the company's stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETD shares. Zacks Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETD

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

ETD stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 6.81%.The company had revenue of $135.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors's revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc NYSE: ETD is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, offering a broad range of furniture, upholstery, case goods and decorative accessories. The company designs and produces the majority of its products in its own North American manufacturing facilities, maintaining close control over quality, craftsmanship and production schedules. Through its network of company-operated and franchised Design Centers and galleries, Ethan Allen delivers a full-service offering that includes on-site interior design consultations and project management.

Founded in 1932 as a small Colonial-Revival furniture maker in northern Vermont, Ethan Allen has grown into a global brand known for its timeless styles and customization options.

Further Reading

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