Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 16,277 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,470 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,478,910,000 after purchasing an additional 684,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,559,987 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,599,676,000 after buying an additional 531,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,206,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,655,991,000 after buying an additional 793,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,291,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,031,080,000 after buying an additional 3,252,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,863,638 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $725,144,000 after buying an additional 192,467 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $69.00 price objective on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.75.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1%

O opened at $61.95 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business's 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.Realty Income's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.39%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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