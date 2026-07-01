Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 14,216 Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viking in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Viking by 19,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 392 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Viking by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Viking by 651.8% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Viking from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Viking in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised Viking from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Viking from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Viking in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Viking

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 11,287 shares of Viking stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $1,047,997.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 117,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,868,092.50. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $3,720,184.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 420,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,698,365.06. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 92,566 shares of company stock worth $7,657,130 in the last 90 days.

Viking Price Performance

NYSE:VIK opened at $104.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.93. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $105.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). Viking had a return on equity of 149.40% and a net margin of 18.00%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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