Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 4,044 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,903 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $475 from $450 and kept a buy rating, signaling further upside potential for the stock.

Bank of America raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $475 from $450 and kept a rating, signaling further upside potential for the stock. Positive Sentiment: The stock hit a new 52-week high of $417.58, reflecting strong momentum as investors continue to reward UnitedHealth’s recent operating performance and long-term earnings outlook.

The stock hit a new 52-week high of $417.58, reflecting strong momentum as investors continue to reward UnitedHealth’s recent operating performance and long-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted UNH as a long-term value stock, with Wall Street expectations calling for double-digit EPS growth in the upcoming Q2 2026 report.

Several recent articles highlighted UNH as a long-term value stock, with Wall Street expectations calling for double-digit EPS growth in the upcoming Q2 2026 report. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market action also helped: the Dow surged while tech stocks lagged, which can support large healthcare names like UnitedHealth as investors rotate toward more defensive sectors.

Broader market action also helped: the Dow surged while tech stocks lagged, which can support large healthcare names like UnitedHealth as investors rotate toward more defensive sectors. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealth reached a proposed FTC settlement over insulin rebating practices, which removes some regulatory uncertainty but does not appear to be a major near-term catalyst.

UnitedHealth reached a proposed FTC settlement over insulin rebating practices, which removes some regulatory uncertainty but does not appear to be a major near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from analysts and media outlets generally remained constructive, with some pieces asking whether the stock is still a buy after its strong run.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $415.68 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $417.58. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $381.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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