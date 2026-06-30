Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 8,161 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 138.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,040 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company's stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 351.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 84,882 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,476 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $5,073,275.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,743,259.32. This represents a 23.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $4,603,864.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,745.51. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Melius Research started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $189.50.

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nVent Electric Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NVT opened at $162.99 on Tuesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $68.90 and a 52 week high of $184.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $162.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business's revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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