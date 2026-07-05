Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,900 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock opened at $268.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.11. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.27 and a 1 year high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $256.00 to $253.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Expedia Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $284.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Further Reading

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