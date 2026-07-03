Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $710,000 Stock Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,487 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,390 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Exelon were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,118,541 shares of the company's stock worth $5,715,457,000 after acquiring an additional 595,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,623,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,904,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,786 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,130,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,008,239,000 after acquiring an additional 683,950 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,964,736 shares of the company's stock worth $913,853,000 after purchasing an additional 595,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,663,481 shares of the company's stock worth $840,043,000 after purchasing an additional 393,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company's stock.

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Exelon Stock Up 3.5%

Exelon stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Exelon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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