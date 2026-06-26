Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $8.18 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 10,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $154.96 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $158.11 and its 200-day moving average is $156.89. The company has a market cap of $171.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

Key TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX continues to show strong fundamentals, with its latest quarter beating expectations on both EPS and revenue and management raising full-year guidance for sales, margins, earnings, and share repurchases.

TJX continues to show strong fundamentals, with its latest quarter beating expectations on both EPS and revenue and management raising full-year guidance for sales, margins, earnings, and share repurchases. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with recent Buy/Outperform ratings and price targets well above the current share price, which may help support the stock over time.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with recent Buy/Outperform ratings and price targets well above the current share price, which may help support the stock over time. Positive Sentiment: The company is still expanding internationally, including a new store opening in Spain and a broader plan to add more than 1,700 overseas locations, signaling long-term growth potential. Article: TJX (TJX) Opens In Spain As It Eyes 1,700 More International Stores

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

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TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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