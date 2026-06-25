Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 37,493 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,905 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $18,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in CocaCola by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 111,622 shares of the company's stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the company's stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 12,036 shares of the company's stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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CocaCola Stock Up 0.4%

CocaCola stock opened at $80.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $84.04. The company has a market capitalization of $346.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.69.

Get Our Latest Report on KO

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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