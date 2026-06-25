Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 7,360 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,788 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $13,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 72.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace remains a trending stock as investors focus on its strong outlook, with recent articles highlighting ongoing interest in the name and confidence in the company’s underlying business momentum. Article Title

GE Aerospace remains a trending stock as investors focus on its strong outlook, with recent articles highlighting ongoing interest in the name and confidence in the company’s underlying business momentum. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace has continued to benefit from strong capital returns to shareholders, including buybacks and dividends, supported by healthy liquidity and cash-flow guidance. Article Title

GE Aerospace has continued to benefit from strong capital returns to shareholders, including buybacks and dividends, supported by healthy liquidity and cash-flow guidance. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace is being viewed as a beneficiary of the broader jet recovery trade, suggesting improving demand conditions in commercial aviation. Article Title

GE Aerospace is being viewed as a beneficiary of the broader jet recovery trade, suggesting improving demand conditions in commercial aviation. Neutral Sentiment: GE Aerospace submitted analysis of the AI-171 engine incident to India’s AAIB, with the final report expected in about two months; this keeps the issue in focus but does not yet provide a clear financial impact. Article Title

GE Aerospace submitted analysis of the AI-171 engine incident to India’s AAIB, with the final report expected in about two months; this keeps the issue in focus but does not yet provide a clear financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Reports that India is exploring alternatives for its AMCA fighter jet program after GE Aerospace’s engine cost reportedly tripled could threaten prospective engine sales and weaken a potential growth opportunity. Article Title

Reports that India is exploring alternatives for its AMCA fighter jet program after GE Aerospace’s engine cost reportedly tripled could threaten prospective engine sales and weaken a potential growth opportunity. Negative Sentiment: A similar report from another outlet said the higher F414 engine price is forcing India to rethink its AMCA fighter plans, reinforcing concerns about possible order risk. Article Title

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $364.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.00. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $243.34 and a one year high of $369.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

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