Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) by 281.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,694 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 490.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter worth $32,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 531.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 259 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FirstCash

FirstCash Price Performance

FirstCash stock opened at $212.45 on Monday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.21 and a fifty-two week high of $235.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.52. The stock's fifty day moving average is $221.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.77.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula K. Garrett sold 1,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.40, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,013.60. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raul Ramos sold 6,835 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,539,447.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,594,692. This represents a 25.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,104. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

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