Ketron Financial Invests $134.61 Million in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Ketron Financial bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 721,751 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $134,607,000. NVIDIA makes up 44.8% of Ketron Financial's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 88,552 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Coastline Complete Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $968,000. SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,700,000. Titan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $15,899,000. Finally, Nolet Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $4,803,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. President Capital increased their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $210.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.90 and a 200 day moving average of $192.38. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $142.03 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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