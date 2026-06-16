Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Sells 404,256 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV - Free Report) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,208 shares of the airline's stock after selling 404,256 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up about 1.3% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC's holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 100.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the airline's stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,060 shares of the airline's stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the airline's stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 73.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the airline's stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 47.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,602 shares of the airline's stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 98,986 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.21.

Read Our Latest Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $55.11.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The airline reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Southwest Airlines's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest's operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

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