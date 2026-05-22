Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Invests $918,000 in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 468.8% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased Marriott’s EPS outlook for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several future quarters, reinforcing the view that earnings growth could remain solid.

Zacks Research increased Marriott’s EPS outlook for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several future quarters, reinforcing the view that earnings growth could remain solid. Positive Sentiment: Marriott announced strong momentum for its Series by Marriott expansion in India, with 75 signings and 50 openings in under six months, pointing to continued pipeline growth and owner confidence. Article Title

Marriott announced strong momentum for its Series by Marriott expansion in India, with 75 signings and 50 openings in under six months, pointing to continued pipeline growth and owner confidence. Positive Sentiment: Marriott expanded its Bonvoy Outdoors offering through a new partnership with Outside Interactive, which could deepen customer engagement and help drive additional demand across its portfolio. Article Title

Marriott expanded its Bonvoy Outdoors offering through a new partnership with Outside Interactive, which could deepen customer engagement and help drive additional demand across its portfolio. Positive Sentiment: The company’s raised dividend and ongoing institutional ownership support sentiment, suggesting management and large investors remain confident in Marriott’s cash generation and long-term outlook.

The company’s raised dividend and ongoing institutional ownership support sentiment, suggesting management and large investors remain confident in Marriott’s cash generation and long-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: An EVP sold 3,000 shares in an SEC-disclosed transaction. The sale is small relative to the executive’s remaining holdings, so it is more of a sentiment signal than a fundamental concern. Article Title

An EVP sold 3,000 shares in an SEC-disclosed transaction. The sale is small relative to the executive’s remaining holdings, so it is more of a sentiment signal than a fundamental concern. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst estimate changes were small on some quarters, with a slight trim to near-term EPS in a few periods, but the broader trend remains constructive.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $370.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.55 and a 52-week high of $380.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $346.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore upped their price objective on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $381.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Marriott International

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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