Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,005 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 742,130 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 607,152 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 9,022 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $7,030,000. Finally, Plan A Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,211.50. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 32,103 shares of company stock worth $3,160,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $118.20 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.39. The stock has a market cap of $465.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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