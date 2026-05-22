Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,559 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aerodigm Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aerodigm Wealth LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 409 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,548,198.79. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 11,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,085 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $104.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $108.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.03.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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