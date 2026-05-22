Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 18,394 Realty Income Corporation $O

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,394 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 586.1% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 68.7% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Get Realty Income alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.35.

View Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.22 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company's fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is 266.39%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Realty Income, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Realty Income wasn't on the list.

While Realty Income currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here